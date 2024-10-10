Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has rediscovered himself in a new role this season at Leicester City

The defensive midfielder has been pushed into attacking midfield by new head coach Steve Cooper

Ndidi, despite flourishing in the attacking role, still tops a defensive stat list in the Premier League

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is currently the best tackler in the Premier League, ahead of Chelsea midfielder and tackle machine Moises Caicedo.

Ndidi has rediscovered a new side to his game this season after Leicester City's new manager, Steve Cooper, deployed the defensive midfielder in attack for the team, and he is flourishing.

The former Genk midfielder signed a new three-year contract extension with the 2016 Premier League winners in the summer to extend their relationship, which began in 2017.

Wilfred Ndidi beats Moises Caicedo

According to stats released by Squawka, Ndidi has completed the most tackles in the Premier League this season, with 2018 being one ahead of £115 million for Star Caicedo.

The Super Eagles midfielder also sits in third place on the list of attackers who have provided the most assists with four, with only Cole Palmer (5) and Bukayo Saka (7) having more.

This is a testament to how the 27-year-old is developing into a box-to-box midfielder, balancing both roles while not looking out of place in defence and attack.

Steve Cooper has been praised for his innovation in pushing Ndidi further up the pitch, and there is a growing voice among Nigerian football fans who want to play him in the number 10 position.

As noted by OwnGoal Nigeria, Ndidi is not shying away from playing the position in the doubleheader against Libya, as it is a position the country has struggled for many years.

Ndidi breaks Okocha's record

Legit.ng reported that Ndidi broke Jay-Jay Okocha's record after providing two assists for Leicester City in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

He took his assist tally in the Premier League to 12, more than the 10 Okocha, who is regarded as Nigeria's last number 10, had during his days at Bolton Wanderers and Hull City.

