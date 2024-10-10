The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been blessed with an array of enviable footballing talents over the years

Several players who donned the green and white jersey of the Nigerian team have often gone on to earn global recognition

In a recent interview, Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, identified his best four players of the Super Eagles of all time

The Nigerian national team over the years has often heralded the spotlight largely not only for its performances but for the calibre of players it often portrays.

The Super Eagles, since winning their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980, have produced some of football's finest talents.

Most notably, the class of players who claimed the 1994 AFCON title has largely been regarded as among the finest players the Super Eagles have ever produced—a sentiment that Alex Iwobi subtly shares.

In a recent interview, the Fulham midfielder identified the four players he deems the best ever to represent the Super Eagles.

Iwobi speaks on Super Eagles' best players

In an interview with Pooja Dissect, the former Arsenal star shared his list of top players, including his uncle, Jay Jay Okocha, who played a vital role in the 1994 Super Eagles team.

Iwobi also named Olympic gold medalist Nwankwo Kanu and former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo as key figures on his list.

The 27-year-old completed his lineup of the best players with Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen.

Having recorded two goal involvements for Fulham so far this season, according to data from Fotmob, Iwobi also spoke about his current teammates.

The versatile midfielder identified Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze as the two Nigerian players with the best right and left foot, respectively, on the team.

