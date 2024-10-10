Peter Fregene is grappling with health issues as the former Nigerian national team goalkeeper is placed on life support

The 'mathematical' Segun Odegbami had raised the alarm over the health status of the former goalkeeper, saying he needed help

Fregene was part of the Nigerian national team set up between 1968 and 1971 before being recalled for the 1982 African Cup of Nations finals

Former Nigerian international Peter Fregene is battling for survival as he is placed on life support in a Delta State hospital.

The 77-year-old is said to be in a critical state, according to football legend Segun Odegbami.

Fregene was Nigeria's No.1 goalkeeper between 1968 and 1971 before being recalled for the 1982 African Cup of Nations finals.

Peter Fregene is grappling with his health issues. Photo: The Guardian Nigeria.

He played for Lagos clubs ECN and Stationery Stores in the 60s and 70s and won the FA Cup with both clubs as well.

Odegbami had raised the alarm over Fregene's health, saying the former shot-stopper needed prayers. He said via Punch:

“Peter Fregene is in the hospital and on life support. His situation is critical.

“What Peter Fregene needs the most now are our collective prayers that the will of His Creator be done!”

It was gathered that the former goalie had been grappling with health issues for several years.

Odegbami urged the general public to give financial support to the ailing legend, saying he needs to be moved to a teaching hospital. He added:

“He is still waiting for help to come in order to be moved by ambulance to the Ohara Teaching Hospital, Ohara, Delta State.

“I am not raising or collecting any funds on behalf of Peter’s family. If the need arises, and I am requested and authorised to do so, I shall.”

