The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to face off against Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Nigerian team is without their marquee striker Victor Osimhen following a hamstring injury he suffered with Galatasaray

Coach of the side, Augustine Eguavoen, has explained how he plans to replace the marquee striker for the encounter

Ahead of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture against Libya, talks regarding the absence of Victor Osimhen have taken centre stage.

The marquee forward is ruled out of the qualification doubleheader after picking up an injury in Galatasaray's clash against Kasimpasa.

The absence of the 25-year-old, who was expected to lead the attack for the Nigerian team, has stirred subtle worries among fans, particularly given the magnitude of the clash on the horizon.

Victor Osimhen suffered an injury during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa in Istanbul, Turkiye, on September 28, 2024. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

However, amid the discussions surrounding this absence, interim coach of the Nigerian team, Augustine Eguavoen, has detailed how he plans to replace Osimhen for the crunch encounter.

Eguavoen speaks on Osimhen's absence

In an interview with NFF TV, the interim coach addressed the impact of Osimhen's absence, emphasising that the available players are determined to give their all in the upcoming fixture.

"The boys are ready to fight for those three points. Every second counts, and we understand the importance of getting the job done as early as possible. It’s going to be tough, but I believe that with the talent we have in the team, they will deliver."

He acknowledged, "Osimhen’s absence is a significant loss. We all recognise how important and impactful he can be, but we have other players who can step up in his place. He may not be here physically, but I am 100% sure he is with us in spirit."

Osimhen has been directly involved in five goals across four appearances for Galatasaray and scored in Nigeria's last victory in the qualification series.

According to a viral video on social media, the striker confirmed that he expects to return from his hamstring injury following the international break.

Eguavoen sends message to Chukwueze

Legit.ng in another report detailed that coach Eguavoen has sent a message to Samuel Chukwueze about his dribbling ability ahead of the clash against Libya.

The 59-year-old emphasised the importance of the AC Milan star knowing the right time to take on defenders, as well as when to help out his teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng