Former AC Milan and Turkish head coach Fatih Terim has explained the difference between Galatasaray forwards Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after missing out on a proposed move to Premier League club Chelsea on the summer deadline day.

Mauro Icardi helps Victor Osimhen up during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He has started brightly at the RAMS Park, contributing to six goals, including four assists in his first games before going off injured in the 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa.

The Nigerian started most games as a lone striker due to an injury to Icardi, but since the Argentine returned, the two have been interchanged to lead the line.

Terim differentiates Osimhen and Icardi

Former Turkish manager Terim, who managed Galatasaray four times has explained the difference between the two forwards, appearing to slightly favour the Nigerian.

“Icardi is one of the few centre-forwards whose talent inside the box is unmatched. Osimhen, on the other hand, is an exceptional athlete who can score goals that you would never expect,” he told HT Spor.

Icardi excelled in the top European leagues before joining Galatasaray in the summer of 2023, helping the Lions win the Turkish Super League title ahead of rivals Fenerbahce.

Osimhen, like his striker partner, has also played in Italy and France, helping Napoli win their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years in the 2022/23 season and could play in the Premier League next.

According to Transfermarkt, the two shared the pitch for 46 minutes against Kasimpasa, having a hand in all three goals before the Super Eagles star went off injured.

Osimhen has two goals and four assists, while Icardi has scored three goals and provided two assists.

Buruk shares plan for Osimhen and Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk shared his plans for Osimhen and Icardi amid questions on how he wants to utilise the two strikers.

Fans and journalists have been wondering whether both will play together in a system that accommodates two strikers or they will be rotated and compete for minutes.

