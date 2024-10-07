The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The Nigerian team will host the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo before travelling to Baninah for the return fixture in Libya

Ahead of the crucial fixture, Libya's coach, Nasser Al-Hadhiri, has highlighted his major concern ahead of facing the Super Eagles

Libya's coach, Nasser Al-Hadhiri, has expressed significant concerns ahead of his team's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Nigeria.

The newly appointed manager is set to begin his tenure with a challenging double-header against the formidable Super Eagles.

Formerly an assistant coach for the Libyan national team, Al-Hadhiri will lead the Mediterranean Knights to Uyo, aiming for a breakthrough victory before hosting Nigeria in Baninah for the return leg.

However, ahead of the first encounter, the coach has pinpointed his primary concerns about facing Nigeria.

Al-Hadhiri emphasised the daunting challenge posed by Nigeria's star-studded attack, while also highlighting his team's lack of preparation leading up to the fixture.

Libya coach speaks on facing Nigeria

Speaking as captured by Libya Akhbar, the newly appointed manager stated:

“The challenge is not just in facing Nigeria, who boast world-class attackers like Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman, but also in dealing with the crucial absences within the Libyan squad.

These absences could hinder our chances of securing a positive result in this decisive encounter,” Al-Hadhiri stated.

He also lamented the absence of key players during their initial training sessions in Tripoli, pointing out that the team is far from physically prepared for the trip to Nigeria.

“We haven't yet achieved the level of readiness required to face an opponent as strong as Nigeria. The absence of several players in our early training sessions has made it difficult to implement a cohesive tactical plan for the match.

This lack of preparation is a major concern, and the team will need to put in extra effort to secure a positive result away from home, ideally returning with at least a draw to keep our qualification hopes alive.”

Despite the challenges, Al-Hadhiri—who previously served as Libya's assistant coach—will be aiming to pull off an upset when the two teams meet in their qualifiers.

According to statistics provided by FotMob, Libya has not secured a victory over the Super Eagles since the turn of the century.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles role

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Finidi George explained why he struggled as coach of the Super Eagles. The 53-year-old was in charge of the Nigerian team for only 47 days.

The former Enyimba manager recorded a defeat and a draw in his two fixtures in charge of the Super Eagles.

