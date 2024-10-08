Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer from Italian club, Napoli, to Turkish Süper Lig outfit, Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward saw his relationship with Napoli end on unsavoury terms after a lengthy, fraught transfer saga

The 25-year-old aimed a subtle dig at Napoli in a recent interview amid his blistering form with the Istanbul club

Victor Osimhen has enjoyed an immense start to life at Galatasaray since his transfer in the summer.

The Nigerian striker joined the Turkish club from Napoli following a series of failed transfers that marked the summer.

The marquee forward, who saw his relationship with Napoli's hierarchy hit rock bottom—including being frozen out of the club's first-team setup—has since found a new lease on life with Galatasaray and hit the ground running for his new club.

According to data from FotMob, the Nigerian forward has been involved in five goals across his four appearances for the club so far.

However, despite his brilliant form with Galatasaray, Osimhen recently discussed his start to life at the Turkish club in an interview. The former LOSC Lille forward also shared how much he is enjoying his time at Galatasaray.

Osimhen speaks on Galatasaray

In an interview as captured by Punch Sport, the 25-year-old shared his thoughts on his new surroundings, stating:

“Istanbul is incredible. It’s a massive city—I didn’t realise just how big it was. The most important thing is Galatasaray; the fans truly make this city special, which is fantastic for me, my family, and my friends. I’m very happy; it’s one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Recalling the experience of wearing Galatasaray’s jersey for the first time, Osimhen said:

“I was really excited for my debut. As soon as I stepped onto the pitch for the warm-up, all the fans started shouting my name and applauding. It made me feel right at home; their support gives me a great feeling.”

Osimhen’s comments could be seen as a subtle jab at Napoli, especially given the tensions and negative remarks that surfaced from the Italian club following his departure.

The star striker, who contributed to over 85 goals during his four-year stint with the Partenopei, is expected to make a permanent move from the club at the end of the season.

