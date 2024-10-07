Kelechi Iheanacho was called up as a late replacement for Victor Osimhen before the list was announced

Iheanacho has yet to score for Sevilla but was preferred over other in-form stars including Cyril Dessers

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has justified his decision to invite the forward

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has defended his decision to call up Kelechi Iheanacho for the October games despite struggling early at Sevilla.

Iheanacho joined record UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla as a free agent in the summer after deciding not to renew his Leicester City contract after seven years at the club.

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the former FIFA U17 World Cup winner was initially not called up to the squad but eventually named after Victor Osimhen pulled out due to injury.

Eguavoen defends Iheanacho's call-up

Iheanacho's invitation raised eyebrows as he has yet to score for Sevilla as he continues to struggle to find his feet at the Spanish club, with other forwards lighting up for their respective clubs.

Eguavoen has moved against public criticisms and explained why he picked the former Manchester City star despite his form at club side.

“I decided to include Kelechi Iheanacho of Seville when it became clear Victor Osimhen would not be fit in time. I looked at both Cyriel Dessers and Tolu Arokodare, but opted for Kelechi this time because he is the more experienced striker,” he said per Soccernet.

Cyril Dessers has netted seven goals for Rangers this season while Tolu Arokodare has six goals for Belgian club Genk, but both were overlooked for selection.

Dessers has previously played for the national team but struggled while Arokodare is yet to earn a senior call up, justifying Eguavoen's selection as both lack national team experience.

