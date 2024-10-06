Victor Osimhen has won his first prize since his move to Turkish club Galatasaray on loan from Napoli this summer

The Nigerian international netted his first brace for the club, and his second goal has earned him his first award in Turkey

Osimhen proved his prowess in front of goal when he expertly controlled the ball on the edge of the area before firing home with his left

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has claimed his first award in the Turkish Super League barely one month after joining Galatasaray on loan.

The 25-year-old scored his first goal for the club and followed it up with another fine finish in their 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa.

His second goal earned him his first prize in Turkey, as it was voted the Goal of the Week by a popular outlet, beIN Sports.

Victor Osimhen has won his first award in Turkey. Photo: Seskim Photo.

The strike received significant votes and secured 77.96% of the total.

Osimhen showcased exceptional skill when he controlled the aerial ball on the edge of the area before firing with his left to complete his brace.

The former Lille of France striker had missed out on pre-season activities, but he has started life at Galatasaray on an impressive note.

Osimhen lights up Turkish Super Lig

He has been involved in scoring or assisting in all four of his appearances for the club.

Punch reports that the Chelsea of England target is on the sidelines, having suffered a knock during the league encounter with Kasimpasa.

He was ruled out of their Europa League clash against RFS in Latvia on Wednesday, but he is expected to return to action soon.

Osimhen dropped from Nigeria squad

Meanwhile, the forward will not be part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on Libya in a double-header clash in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ademola Lookman have all been called up by interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Emanuele Calaio hails 'better' Lukaku

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli star Emanuele Calaio elaborated on why he believes Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is better than Osimhen.

Amid the protracted transfer saga surrounding Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, Napoli made the decision to acquire Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

The Belgian forward, whose future at the London club was uncertain, has enjoyed a remarkable start to his career at Napoli.

