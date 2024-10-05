The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to lock horns with Libya in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures

The interim coach of the side, Augustine Eguavoen, is expected to announce the squad list for the fixtures in the coming days

A report detailing that the 59-year-old manager is considering making a late change to the team list has recently surfaced

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures against Libya approach, uncertainty lingers regarding the final squad list for the Nigerian team.

The Super Eagles, under the guidance of coach Augustine Eguavoen, are among the few nations yet to unveil their final roster for the upcoming qualifiers.

While an announcement is expected soon, reports suggest that the interim manager is contemplating last-minute changes to his current squad.

Eguavoen considering adjustments to Super Eagles squad list

According to reports from OwnGoalNigeria, the 59-year-old coach is reconsidering including Victor Osimhen in his squad for the upcoming fixture, as the forward is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Although Osimhen is making good progress and is on track to be fit for the matches, it remains uncertain whether he will be part of the final squad announcement.

Another potential change highlighted in the report concerns central defence, where Olisa Ndah is also nursing an injury.

The Orlando Pirates captain missed the last match for the Buccaneers and is expected to be sidelined for the upcoming MTN 8 fixture against Stellenbosch.

According to a report courtesy of Goal, details regarding Ndah's injury remain unclear, but if he is unable to participate in the Cup fixture, he is likely to miss the Super Eagles’ games as well.

Eguavoen will now consider a lengthy list of potential replacements for both players, including Tolu Arokodare and possibly Gabriel Osho, should they be unavailable for the qualification fixtures.

Super Eagles suffer injury blow

Legit.ng earlier reported that defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, suffered a new injury setback due to an ankle sprain.

The Nigerian defender, who received a red card in the UEFA Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise, may miss the upcoming AFCON qualification fixture.

Osayi-Samuel was omitted from the 23-man squad because of his foot injury sustained in the recent match.

