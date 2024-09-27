Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal dominates European attackers in terms of the number of dribbles completed

The 17-year-old has been impressive since making his debut at 15 under former manager Xavi Hernandez

Three La Liga stars and two Premier League players feature in the top five of the heat dribblers in Europe

The 2024/25 season in European football is well and truly underway, with most of the top five leagues having played at least five games each, with the second international break looming.

Some players already stand out in different metrics, with some unsurprising names on the list, while some unknown faces have sprung up.

Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona against Getafe. Photo by Linnea Rheborg.

Source: Getty Images

La Liga stars have dominated the entertainment scene, producing some of the best dribblers in Europe, leaving defenders for dead and dazzling fans with their quick feet and trickery.

Legit.ng looks at the top five dribblers in terms of number of dribbles completed this season, as first called by Planet Football.

Top 5 dribblers in Europe

1. Lamine Yamal

It is no longer respectful to say Lamine Yamal is one of the best youngsters in the world because he is already one of the best players in the world. He has the highest number of dribbles completed with 22, though he has a poor percentage, having attempted 58.

2. Mohammed Kudus

The Ghanaian attacker was Europe's king of dribbles last season with 124 completed, and it is no surprise he has completed 21 already this season. West Ham are struggling under new boss Julen Lopetegui but has not stopped Kudus from dashing defenders.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid’s new attacker Mbappe has yet to settle in the La Liga fully, yet he is already making defenders disappear with his pace and trickery. He has completed 21 dribbles but may have to wait a while before adding to his tally, as he is set to miss three weeks due to injury.

4. Chidera Ejuke

As noted by Soccernet, the Super Eagles attacker has the best success rate in La Liga, with his 17 dribbles coming at about 90% completion rate. He scored his first goal for Sevilla, a late winner to secure all three points against Real Valladolid.

4. Adama Traore

The baby oil merchant is a part player at Fulham under Marco Silva, but it has not stopped him from dazzling, using his pace and power to leave defenders behind. He has completed 17 of his attempts so far.

Ejuke leads La Liga stars

Legit.ng reported that Ejuke led La Liga stars in terms of dribbles completed per 90 minutes and the success rate as the Spanish league concludes matchday seven.

The Super Eagles star joined record Europa League winners after ending his time at Russian club CSKA Moscow and wasted no time bringing his entertainment skills to Spain.

