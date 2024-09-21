Global site navigation

Chidera Ejuke: Super Eagles Star Beats Vinícius, Mbappe on Unique La Liga List
Football

by  Ero Samson 2 min read
  • Chidera Ejuke recently completed a transfer from Russian Premier League outfit CSKA Moscow to Sevilla
  • The versatile Nigerian attacker has so far developed into an integral player for coach García Pimienta's side
  • The former Hertha Berlin forward has pipped Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé to top a unique La Liga list

Chidera Ejuke has quickly adapted to life in La Liga, taking to the Spanish league like a duck to water.

The Nigerian forward, who spent recent seasons on several loan spells away from CSKA Moscow, secured a free transfer to Sevilla early in the summer window.

Known for his electrifying dribbling, Ejuke has wasted no time making his presence felt in Spanish football.

Chidera Ejuke appluads fans of Sevilla following the defeat to Alaves
Chidera Ejuke thanking the supporters of Sevilla during the LaLiga EA Sports match against Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on September 20, 2024. Image: Cesar Ortiz.
Source: Getty Images

Though the 26-year-old has yet to find the back of the net for García Pimienta's side, his dazzling footwork has been a constant source of excitement for fans and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

According to data from Soccernet, Ejuke's dribbling prowess has earned him a spot on a unique La Liga ranking for the most dribbles completed this season.

Despite playing fewer games than some of his competitors, he has surged ahead on the list of players with the most dribbles completed.

Among players with over 280 minutes in La Liga this season, Ejuke boasts the highest dribbles per 90 minutes, putting him ahead of elite talents like Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, and Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal.

With this remarkable achievement, Ejuke stands out as one of La Liga's top dribblers this season.

Ejuke leads La Liga’s dribbling list

Below is a list of players with the most successful dribbles in La Liga.

Player NameClubDribbles per 90Success rate%
Chidera EjukeSevilla5.390.8
Angel CorreaAtletico Madrid4.875.0
Brahim DiazReal Madrid4.685.7
Lucas VazquezReal Madrid3.980.0
Raul GarciaOsasuna3.783.3
Dani OlmoBarcelona3.387.5
Unai GomezAthletic Club3.375.0
Kylian MbappeReal Madrid3.351.6
Raul MoroReal Valladolid3.350.0
Lamine YamalBarcelona3.345.7

*Data made available courtesy of FotMob.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng

