Chidera Ejuke recently completed a transfer from Russian Premier League outfit CSKA Moscow to Sevilla

The versatile Nigerian attacker has so far developed into an integral player for coach García Pimienta's side

The former Hertha Berlin forward has pipped Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé to top a unique La Liga list

Chidera Ejuke has quickly adapted to life in La Liga, taking to the Spanish league like a duck to water.

The Nigerian forward, who spent recent seasons on several loan spells away from CSKA Moscow, secured a free transfer to Sevilla early in the summer window.

Known for his electrifying dribbling, Ejuke has wasted no time making his presence felt in Spanish football.

Chidera Ejuke thanking the supporters of Sevilla during the LaLiga EA Sports match against Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on September 20, 2024. Image: Cesar Ortiz.

Source: Getty Images

Though the 26-year-old has yet to find the back of the net for García Pimienta's side, his dazzling footwork has been a constant source of excitement for fans and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

According to data from Soccernet, Ejuke's dribbling prowess has earned him a spot on a unique La Liga ranking for the most dribbles completed this season.

Despite playing fewer games than some of his competitors, he has surged ahead on the list of players with the most dribbles completed.

Among players with over 280 minutes in La Liga this season, Ejuke boasts the highest dribbles per 90 minutes, putting him ahead of elite talents like Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, and Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal.

With this remarkable achievement, Ejuke stands out as one of La Liga's top dribblers this season.

Ejuke leads La Liga’s dribbling list

Below is a list of players with the most successful dribbles in La Liga.

Player Name Club Dribbles per 90 Success rate% Chidera Ejuke Sevilla 5.3 90.8 Angel Correa Atletico Madrid 4.8 75.0 Brahim Diaz Real Madrid 4.6 85.7 Lucas Vazquez Real Madrid 3.9 80.0 Raul Garcia Osasuna 3.7 83.3 Dani Olmo Barcelona 3.3 87.5 Unai Gomez Athletic Club 3.3 75.0 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 3.3 51.6 Raul Moro Real Valladolid 3.3 50.0 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 3.3 45.7

*Data made available courtesy of FotMob.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng