Nigerian lost the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to his country, Ivory Coast, in Abidjan on February 11

Ivory Coast came from behind to win thanks to goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller

Defender Willy Boly has trolled Nottingham Forest teammate and Super Eagles star Ola Aina

It's been months since Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, yet an Ivorian is aiming a dig at a Nigerian defender.

Nigeria and Ivory Coast clashed in the final of AFCON 2023, and it was the host nation that won the day despite the Super Eagles leading the game into halftime.

Ola Aina struggled against Simon Adingra during AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Visionhaus.

Captain William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring with a header in the first half before midfielder Franck Kessie and forward Sebastian Haller won it for the Ivorians.

As noted by Fan Nation, Ekong was named the Player of the Year and included in the team of the tournament along with two other Super Eagles stars, Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina.

Willy Boly trolls Ola Aina

The Nigerian players had disciplined defensive performances until the final but got tired in the final, and Simon Adingra consistently destroyed Ola Aina.

Aina is a teammate of Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly at Premier League club Nottingham Forest after arriving at the club in the summers of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

As seen in a video shared on Aina’s Snapchat page, the Ivorian defender aimed a dig at the Nigerian over AFCON 2023 final during breakfast at the team's kitchen.

The former Torino defender questioned Boly why he scratches his palm whenever they shake hands, asking if it was voodoo, and the French-born defender said that was how he won the AFCON.

Aina explains AFCON final performance

Legit.ng reported that Aina explained what went wrong with him at the AFCON final after he was second best in his duels against Simon Adingra for 90 minutes.

The Nottingham Forest defender claimed he was injured for most of the tournament, and it took a toll on him the most in the final against the pacy Brighton attacker.

Iwobi praises Aina's influence

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi praised Ola Aina for the influence on his career when both players grew up together in London and played football on the streets.

Iwobi admitted that the defender helped him develop his left foot because he was good at both, and he bullied the attacker into taking extra practice to improve.

