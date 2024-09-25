Real Madrid have announced that Kylian Mbappé suffered a blow to his hamstring in their recent La Liga fixture against Deportivo Alavés

The 25-year-old versatile attacker is expected to be out of action for three weeks and will miss the upcoming Madrid Derby

We spotlight possible ways Carlo Ancelotti's team could line up for the fixture against Atlético Madrid in the aftermath of Mbappé's injury blow

Real Madrid have suffered a significant setback with Kylian Mbappé’s injury occurring just days before their clash with city rivals Atlético Madrid.

While Los Blancos secured another hard-fought victory against Deportivo Alavés, it came at a cost.

Despite being substituted for precautionary reasons, their star forward, Mbappé, injured his hamstring during the match.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga EA Sports match between Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024. Image: M. Gracia Jimenez.

According to a statement on the club's official website, the French attacker is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, which will force him to miss the highly anticipated Madrid Derby.

In the wake of Mbappé's injury, discussions surrounding how Carlo Ancelotti’s team will line up for one of their biggest games of the season have gained momentum.

Reports from Marca, shared by Madrid Universal, indicate that Ancelotti is keen to leverage the talents of Arda Güler and Endrick Felipe for the fixture, though it remains uncertain how he will integrate them against Diego Simeone's side.

With all this in mind, we turn our attention to potential line-up strategies for Real Madrid as they prepare to face Atlético.

How Real Madrid could line up against Atléti

4-3-3 with Endrick

This formation might be the most enticing option for Ancelotti's team, especially as they begin to regain their rhythm after reverting to the 4-3-3 setup.

The Italian tactician could maintain this formation against Atlético, with Endrick stepping in for Mbappé as the focal point of the attack.

4-3-3 with Guler

Real Madrid can also adopt a 4-3-3 formation with Güler in an attacking role.

The Turkish forward has demonstrated his ability to function as a false nine, as evidenced by his performances for his national team during the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament.

Alternatively, Real Madrid could utilize Güler in his preferred position on the left flank, allowing Rodrygo Goes to take on the central attacking role.

4-4-2 with Vinicius and Rodrygo

Another strategy Ancelotti might consider is the 4-4-2 formation that led his team to Champions League glory last season.

The Italian manager could be inclined to utilise all four of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric in midfield against Los Colchoneros.

This was the same formation Ancelotti’s squad used when they last triumphed over Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

How Ancelotti chooses to line up his team remains uncertain, but it’s worth noting that this match carries a sense of vengeance for Los Blancos, as it was the only league game they lost during their title-winning 2023/24 season.

