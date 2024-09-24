Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly out for the rest of the season due to ACL injury

The Spaniard limped out of the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the first half

Pep Guardiola will explore other players in the position until the January transfer window opens

Manchester City will reportedly be without midfielder Rodri for the remainder of the season after initial tests confirmed he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Spanish midfielder limped out of the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the first half, screaming in pain and holding his knee.

Rodri screams in pain after injuring his knee during Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the injury is significant and could force him to miss the rest of the season as Pep Guardiola weighs options within the squad for an immediate response.

Legit.ng looks at five midfielders City can sign in January to replace the Spaniard.

Rodri replacements Man City can sign

1. Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian midfielder is one of the ideal replacements and a similar profile to Rodri. According to Goal, City had an interest in the Newcastle United star last summer but did not make an offer until his £100 million release clause expired. He is now a serious potential target for the Citizens in January.

2. Adam Wharton

The young midfielder has been impressive since joining Crystal Palace in January. According to Evening Standard, City have Wharton on their list as a long-term replacement for Rodri, and his injury could fast-track their succession plan.

3. Martin Zubimendi

Zubimendi turned down Liverpool in the summer and opted to remain at Real Sociedad. The Reds remain interested, but he is one midfielder City could potentially look at in January, as he would be available for about £51mil.

4. Ruben Nerves

The Portuguese midfielder was highly rated at Wolverhampton Wanderers before making a shock move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for £47 million. City could consider him on loan to see out the 2024/25 season.

5. Kalvin Phillips

The easiest choice for Guardiola would be to recall Kalvin Phillips, who is on loan at Ipswich Town. The midfielder joined City from Leeds United in 2022 but has struggled to nail his spot in the team. He has three years left on his contract and could be given another chance.

