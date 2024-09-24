John Mikel Obi has been very vocal about his former club, Chelsea, following their recent run of performances

The former Nigerian midfielder has often singled out players either for praise or criticism on his podcast

The 37-year-old has identified a Chelsea star he believes will become captain of the club in the near future

Chelsea has subtly witnessed an upturn in form, particularly in their away fixtures under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Premier League outfit delighted fans with some swift and silky counter-attacking displays in their victory against West Ham United.

Nicolas Jackson’s brace, along with an assist from the Senegalese forward, secured a crucial win for the West London club against the Hammers.

The team’s overall performance has drawn widespread praise, and while much of the attention has been focused on Jackson, former Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel has highlighted another Chelsea star for recognition.

The 37-year-old, in his praise, predicted that this player could one day captain the West London side.

Mikel singles out Chelsea star as future captain

Speaking on the latest edition of his Obi One Podcast, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner praised combative midfielder Moises Caicedo for his standout performance against West Ham.

The retired star compared the Ecuadorian to N'Golo Kanté, highlighting Caicedo's ability to potentially captain the Premier League side in the future.

“Moises Caicedo is an absolutely fantastic player. He was everywhere on Saturday—not just breaking up play but linking it up as well. The passing, everything. It was a N'Golo Kanté kind of performance."

“This is a guy I believe will eventually captain Chelsea one day."

Caicedo was indeed impressive that night, completing four tackles, winning the most duels, and providing an assist in what could be described as a perfect midfielder's performance, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Mikel speaks on Jackson’s form

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Mikel Obi has suggested a reason behind Jackson’s improved performance.

The former Nigerian midfielder attributed the upturn in form to the striker’s ability to listen to advice.

Mikel has recently been very critical of the Senegalese and has often urged Chelsea to consider signing another elite striker.

