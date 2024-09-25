Enyimba will host Lobi Stars in their second game of the 2024/25 Nigeria Professional Football League season

The match was rescheduled after the champions participated in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff

Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has placed a huge bet on the People's Elephants to beat Lobi Stars

Israel Adesanya has his heart in Nigeria and has demonstrated this by placing a bet on a Nigeria Professional Football League match scheduled for later today.

Enyimba will welcome Lobi Stars to the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba at 4 pm midweek clash for the champion’s second match of the 2024/25 season.

Israel Adesanya holds the Nigerian flag after beating Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Photo by Cooper Neill.

Source: Getty Images

The People's Elephants are behind schedule because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup’s playoff games against Etoile Filante of Burkina Faso.

According to BSN Sports, Enyimba qualified for the group stage after a 3-2 penalty win, becoming the only Nigerian club in the continental competition this year.

Adesanya stakes on NPFL match

UFC fighter Adesanya has taken a huge step in promoting the Nigerian league after placing a huge bet on an NPFL game later today in Aba.

Adesanya shared his ticket on his official X account, placing a bet of $4,000 (₦63 million) on Enyimba to defeat Lobi Stars and expecting to recoup $5,920 (₦93 million).

The league has battled with myriads of issues in the past, one of which is local involvement and visibility, which includes having the matches on TV and social media publicity.

Musa hints at NPFL return

Legit.ng reported that Ahmed Musa hinted at NPFL return after ending his European adventure and leaving Switzerland champions Sivasspor in May.

The Super Eagles captain, rumoured to be returning to Kano Pillars for a third spell, shared logos of the clubs on social media and asked fans to pick his next club.

Adesanya bets on Joshua vs Dubois

Legit.ng reported that Adesanya placed a bet on Anthony Joshua to beat Daniel Dubois via knockout in the 10th round of the IBF heavyweight championship fight.

Unfortunately, he lost his $10,000 stake after Dubois knocked out Joshua in the fifth round, following three knockdowns in the first four rounds at Wembley Stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng