Nigerian international Ademola Lookman is beginning to attract interest from England ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window.

Lookman is the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as he continues to enjoy a spectacular year for club and country.

He played a pivotal role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles finished as runners-up.

The 26-year-old netted three goals at the tournament, finding the back of the net twice against Cameroon in the second round and once against Angola in the quarterfinal.

Lookman was the standout performer as Atalanta won the UEFA Europa League title for the first time. He scored a hat trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

During the summer transfer window, he was linked with French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, but Atalanta were not willing to let him go.

The latest reports state that the English Premier League giants, Liverpool, are now making efforts to land the attacking midfielder in January.

Liverpool interested in Ademola Lookman

TBR football reports that Arne Slot’s side sent scouts to watch the superstar in action last week in Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The Reds continue to monitor the progress of the former RB Leipzig man, but it is unknown if they will make a move for the Nigerian.

Liverpool already have the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as options in attack from the left wing.

According to Soccernet, Lookman's contract with Atalanta runs till the summer of 2026, and he could be made available next summer.

Mikel hails Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi praised Lookman for making his international career decision early enough.

Mikel has continued to advocate for players of African descent to play for their motherland, and he cited Bukayo Saka and Ademola Lookman as a case study.

According to him, players should decide what country they want to represent and stick with their plan.

