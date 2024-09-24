Mikel Slams Man Utd Captain Fernandes After Performance vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester United drew 0-0 against Crystal Palace at the weekend to remain 11th on the league table
- Captain Bruno Fernandes delivered another poor performance this season as the team continues to struggle
- Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has hit out at the Portuguese international over his “rubbish” performance
Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is unimpressed with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after another poor outing at the weekend against Crystal Palace.
United played a goalless draw against the South London side, and it was another characteristically poor performance for Erik ten Hag’s men as pressure mounted on the manager.
The team are stuck in 11th place on the Premier League table despite needing a great season to improve on the previous season's poor finish in eighth position.
Mikel hits out at Fernandes
Mikel Obi has singled out captain Fernandes for criticism, claiming he was rubbish throughout the match and should not have been allowed to complete the match.
“Bruno Fernandes on the pitch was rubbish the whole game,” he said on the Obi One Podcast. “Just because he is captain, you don't have to leave him on the pitch, I know he is one of United's best players.
“I thought he was very poor on the day; he gave the ball away so many times, and Ten Hag should have taken him off. It comes down to managers being bold enough to make the right decisions, and he wasn't.”
It was not the first time Mikel called out the former Sporting CP midfielder. A month ago, he told beIN Sports that Fernandes isn't world-class and shouldn't be the club's captain.
The Portuguese magnifico, as he is famously referred to as signed a contract extension in the summer, and many fans believe he has been poor since then.
Mikel slams Erik ten Hag
Legit.ng reported that Mikel slammed Erik ten Hag after Manchester United lost 2-1 to usual nemesis Brighton and Hove Albion via a late João Pedro strike.
The former Nigerian national team captain claimed the Dutch manager disrupted his team’s setup with unnecessary substitutions despite the team being balanced.
