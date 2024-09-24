Nicolas Jackson has been a bit topic since the summer till the 2024/25 Premier League season kicked off

Fans and ex-footballers criticise him, including former Chelsea star Mikel Obi, who wants him replaced

Arsenal legend has defended the Senegalese striker and revealed what he needs to succeed at Chelsea

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is impressed with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and reveals what he needs to deliver on his potential and succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson had a decent first season at the club after joining last summer from Villarreal, netting 14 Premier League goals, none of which came from the penalty spot.

Regardless of his performance, he has been heavily criticised for his failure to convert some easy chances, with many wanting the club to make him an understudy to a world-class striker.

Former Blues Mikel Obi led the onslaught on Jackson on his Obi One Podcast and pleaded for the club to get Victor Osimhen, who later joined Galatasaray.

Ian Wright praises Nicolas Jackson

Wright applauds Nicolas Jackson’s strengths, which are his pace and linkup play, adding that his finishing can be better and mentioning what he needs to succeed at Chelsea.

“Good finish from him the other day. I thought West Ham were very poor, by the way, but good finish from him. If he gets the right coaching around him, he could become prolific,” he said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“If he gets that in his game where, if I am going to, if I am here, I have got to make sure I hit it over there because the goalie is doing, he has got to get into that mindset of striking, so as then he will become so clinical, and with his pace and with his link-up plays, set up a goal for him as well,” he added.

The club's hierarchy have faith in the Senegalese and recently extended his contract by a further two years until the summer of 2033.

Oliseh applauds Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh praised Nicolas Jackson’s performance against West Ham, where he contributed to all three goals in the 3-0 win.

The Nigerian football legend claimed he is delighted that the African forward has turned adversity into motivation and is shutting up his critics, including Mikel Obi.

