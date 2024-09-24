Nicolas Jackson has been on an impressive run of form, especially after the barrage of criticism he received earlier in the summer

The Chelsea forward netted a brace and provided an assist in the Premier League side's victory against West Ham United

Former Nigeria midfielder John Mikel Obi has hinted at what Jackson has been doing right following his upturn in form

Nicolas Jackson has quickly become a fan favourite at Chelsea, thanks to his impressive recent goalscoring form.

The Senegalese forward, who faced intense criticism earlier, has now turned a corner and consistently finds himself among the goals under Enzo Maresca’s guidance.

The 23-year-old netted twice and provided an assist in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over West Ham United.

Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 01, 2024. Image: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

His standout performance has earned him praise from several former Chelsea players, including John Mikel Obi, who had previously been one of his harshest critics.

The former Nigeria midfielder now hints at what Jackson might be doing right, contributing to this remarkable upturn in form.

Mikel Obi on Jackson's form

Speaking on the latest edition of his Obi One Podcast, the 37-year-old acknowledged that the Senegalese star has silenced many of his critics while becoming increasingly prolific in front of goal.

"I said what everyone was thinking but didn’t voice out," Mikel explained.

"I came out and said it, and now he's shutting everyone up—not just me, but all his critics."

"Credit to Nicolas Jackson. He’s handling it really well, especially mentally, by accepting the criticism and doing something about it."

Addressing the possible reason behind Jackson’s recent upturn in form, the former Nigeria captain added,

"Some young players might hear those words and crumble, but Jackson took it onboard and acted on it."

"He’s improving. He’s scoring goals, playing well, and his link-up play has significantly improved. He’s been absolutely fantastic. The more he keeps this up—scoring and helping the team win—that’s exactly what we need."

Jackson’s recent run of form has been impressive, netting six goals in his last seven appearances for Chelsea, according to data from FotMob.

Mikel aims dig at Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Mikel Obi advised Maresca to explore other Chelsea attackers in the number nine position as Jackson remains unreliable.

The club legend, who was insulted by the Senegalese forward weeks ago, remains adamant that he is not clinical enough to lead Chelsea back to the glory days.

Swirling reports have continued to be linked with several centre forwards, as the possibility of replacing Jackson in the summer continues to increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng