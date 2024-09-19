John Obi Mikel and Nicolas Jackson have been involved in a war of worlds since the beginning of the season

The Chelsea forward hit back at the legend’s criticism, telling him to shut up after scoring against Wolves

Mikel Obi is unrelenting and constantly talks about the Senegalese forward during podcasts and media rounds

The media tirade between Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel and striker Nicolas Jackson is set to continue after the former midfielder aimed another set of words at the player.

Jackson has come under fire for his lack of cutting edge since he became Chelsea's first-choice striker after joining the London club from Villarreal last season.

Cole Palmer displeased at Nicolas Jackson after the Chelsea striker squandered a goalscoring chance against Bournemouth. Photo by Jacques Feeney.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 17 goals in all competitions last season but could have gotten more if he had been extra clinical, with many fans asking for the club to sign an upgrade.

Mikel hits at Jackson again

The war of words between the two began when the striker told the legend to shut up on Instagram after scoring in the 6-2 win over Wolves. Obi had criticised his performances in the season opener against Manchester City.

The former Nigerian footballer has taken a shot at the Senegalese yet again, advising head coach Enzo Maresca to explore other players in the number nine position.

“I think so,” he said on the Obi One Podcast when asked if Christopher Nkunku is a number nine and could push Nicolas Jackson in that role.

“I know Jackson plays every game, starts every game. He scored back-to-back against Wolves and Crystal Palace, but I think we have these players as well who can play the false nine role.”

Maresca has enough attackers in the squad, including Nkunku, who scored the winner against Bournemouth off the bench. They also have Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, João Felix, and Noni Madueke, amongst others.

“Create the freedom for these players, Jadon, Cole Palmer, Madueke on the right, Nkunku or João Felix on the left, you know, the freedom of these players interchanging there, I think that's something we might try and see how that works,” he added.

“For me, I think with Nkunku's performances coming off the bench sometimes, he deserves to get a start, maybe pushing Nicolas Jackson.”

The club have shown faith in the former Villarreal striker by offering him a two-year contract extension that pushed his current deal to the summer of 2023.

Mikel Obi slams Sterling’s statement

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi slammed Raheem Sterling after his team released a statement an hour before the season opener against Manchester City.

Sterling was left out of the matchday squad, as the club was ready to let him go, but his representative claimed their client was committed to fulfilling his contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng