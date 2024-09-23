Arsenal and Manchester City player a thrilling 2-2 draw in a top of the Premier League table clash

The champions fought hard to rescue a point against 10-man Arsenal via John Stones’ late equaliser

A Supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League top five will look come week 38 of the season

The 2024/25 Premier League season has gotten underway, and each team have played five games ahead of the second FIFA international break of the season.

Champions Manchester City retain their top spot after relying on a late John Stones' late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City's 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Many fans see the game as a possible title-deciding match early on as it could shape both teams’ seasons when they need to look back come May 2025.

According to Football London, a Supercomputer has predicted how the top five will look at the end of the season.

Supercomputer predicts PL top 5

1. Manchester City

The AI backs the champions after it simulated the league season 100,000 times. If this happens, Pep Guardiola’s side will win a record-extending fifth consecutive title. As noted by the Guardian, the club could be expelled from the league amid hearing of their 115 FFP breaches.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s team are set for a third season heartbreak if the predictions of the Supercomputer are accurate, as they only have less than a 15% chance of winning the title for the first time since the 2003/04 Invincibles. They'll narrowly edge Liverpool in third.

3. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp departed Merseyside after nine years and one Premier League title at the end of last season. Dutch manager Arne Slot has the Reds in second place after the games. The AI-backed Slot to finish in the same position as his predecessor in the previous season.

4. Chelsea

Enzo Maresca is Chelsea's fourth permanent manager under Todd Boehly's ownership. The club hierarchy are heavily invested in a top-four finish, having narrowly missed out last season under Mauricio Pochettino. The supercomputer backs their quest to come through.

5. Manchester United

United finished third in Erik ten Hag’s first year, but fell to eight last season. The Dutch saved his job by winning the FA Cup final. The Red Devils are primed for an improvement but miss out on the UEFA Champions League spot.

Oliseh predicts PL title race

Legit.ng reported that Sunday Oliseh predicted Premier League winner after watching Arsenal and Manchester City battle for a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The Nigerian football legend was impressed by Arsenal's performance and admitted they could be third-time lucky and win the Premier League title this season.

