Sunday Oliseh Predicts Premier League Title Race After Arsenal Drew Manchester City
- Manchester City battled hard and rescued a point with John Stone’s late goal in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal
- Mikel Arteta’s side finished the game with 10 players after Leandro Trossard was sent off in the first half
- Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has predicted the title race after the Gunners’ masterclass
Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race after Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
City took an early lead through striker Erling Haaland before Ricardo Calafiori scored his first goal to restore parity, and Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal in the lead.
The turning point in the game came in the additional minutes after Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card and sent off for kicking the ball away.
According to WhoScored, Michael Oliver has sent off an Arsenal player seven times, more than any other team. Regardless, it took a late goal to break Arsenal as they produced a defensive masterclass.
Oliseh predicts PL title race
Former Super Eagles captain Oliseh weighed in on the Premier League title race after watching Arsenal take Manchester City to the length at the Etihad Stadium.
"Arsenal totally deserved victory over Man City. This doubtful red card saved Man. City some thrashing from a well-organised Arsenal side, in my opinion. Compact, direct playing with a world-class goalkeeper. Arsenal could be champions this year!” he wrote on his official X account.
The Gunners have been runners-up behind City in the last two seasons, producing better seasons year in and year out, and they could be third-time lucky this season and win their first title in 21 years.
Mikel predicts Man City vs Arsenal
Legit.ng reported that Mikel predicted a Man City win against Arsenal during his weekly prediction on his Obi One Podcast ahead of the weekend games.
The Chelsea legend got it wrong as his former London rivals stood their ground against the champions and nearly got away with all three points on a difficult ground.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com