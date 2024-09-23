Manchester City battled hard and rescued a point with John Stone’s late goal in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side finished the game with 10 players after Leandro Trossard was sent off in the first half

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has predicted the title race after the Gunners’ masterclass

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race after Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

City took an early lead through striker Erling Haaland before Ricardo Calafiori scored his first goal to restore parity, and Gabriel Magalhaes put Arsenal in the lead.

Mikel Arteta applauds the traveling Arsenal fans after the 2-2 draw against Manchester City. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

The turning point in the game came in the additional minutes after Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card and sent off for kicking the ball away.

According to WhoScored, Michael Oliver has sent off an Arsenal player seven times, more than any other team. Regardless, it took a late goal to break Arsenal as they produced a defensive masterclass.

Oliseh predicts PL title race

Former Super Eagles captain Oliseh weighed in on the Premier League title race after watching Arsenal take Manchester City to the length at the Etihad Stadium.

"Arsenal totally deserved victory over Man City. This doubtful red card saved Man. City some thrashing from a well-organised Arsenal side, in my opinion. Compact, direct playing with a world-class goalkeeper. Arsenal could be champions this year!” he wrote on his official X account.

The Gunners have been runners-up behind City in the last two seasons, producing better seasons year in and year out, and they could be third-time lucky this season and win their first title in 21 years.

Mikel predicts Man City vs Arsenal

Legit.ng reported that Mikel predicted a Man City win against Arsenal during his weekly prediction on his Obi One Podcast ahead of the weekend games.

The Chelsea legend got it wrong as his former London rivals stood their ground against the champions and nearly got away with all three points on a difficult ground.

