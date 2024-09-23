The 2024/25 football season is well underway, and many Nigerian players have already made a significant impact for their respective clubs

However, several other Nigerian players are yet to see any minute of action for their respective clubs this season

We shine the spotlight on a group of Nigerian players who have yet to make an appearance for their club this season

The new football season is well underway, with numerous players and clubs already setting the tone, signaling their ambitions for the campaign.

Nigerian players have also been in the thick of the action, with many contributing to their clubs’ impressive early-season form.

While players like Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen can be proud of their performances so far, the same cannot be said for a few other Nigerians.

Players like Paul Onuachu have yet to make a first-team appearance this season, and others, such as Emmanuel Dennis, seem to have been sidelined entirely from their club's plans.

With that in mind, we turn our focus to a list of Nigerian players still waiting to feature for their clubs this season.

Nigerian players without playing time this season

Paul Onuachu

The former Genk star saw his name heavily linked with a departure from Southampton during the summer transfer window, but a move away from the Premier League club ultimately failed to materialise.

Despite reassurances from his manager that he remains part of the team’s plans, the 30-year-old has yet to feature for the Saints this season.

Onuachu has also not been included on the bench for any of Russell Martin’s matchday squads so far.

Emmanuel Dennis

The versatile forward finds himself on the fringes of the first team once again. The 26-year-old has been largely frozen out of Nottingham Forest's squad, with head coach Nuno Santo Espirito’s side thriving, seemingly without the services of the Nigerian forward.

Isaac Success

The 28-year-old striker is yet to see any on-field action this season. His situation is more complex, having had his contract with Udinese terminated just days before the start of the Italian Serie A campaign.

So far, Isaac Success has struggled to find a new club, leaving his future uncertain.

Francis Uzoho

The 25-year-old Super Eagles shot-stopper is another player yet to make an appearance this season.

He has lost his starting position at his Cypriot club to Brazilian goalkeeper, Fabiano Freitas.

After 10 league games this season, the former Elche star remains without an appearance so far. Last season, Uzoho only stepped in for the final 19 games following an injury to Fabiano, according to data from FotMob.

