Galatasaray secured victory in their Turkish Super Lig intercontinental derby fixture against Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen provided an assist for Dries Mertens in the fixture, setting up the second goal for Okan Buruk’s side

The Nigerian forward, along with his teammates, has been greeted with a special reward following their derby victory

Victor Osimhen experienced his first taste of the Intercontinental derby during Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig clash against Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian forward, who recently joined the Istanbul club on loan, led the attack for Okan Buruk’s side as they secured a crucial win over their arch-rivals.

While Osimhen didn’t get on the scoresheet, he provided a superb assist for Dries Mertens, helping Galatasaray double their lead.

Victor Osimhen during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The striker came close to scoring on a few occasions but was denied by the outstanding Dominik Livakovic.

Following the victory, Osimhen and his teammates were rewarded with a significant bonus.

Osimhen earns a massive bonus

According to reports from Turkish sports outlet Fanatik, each Galatasaray player, including Victor Osimhen, has been awarded a bonus of 1.5 million Turkish Lira, approximately 72 million Nigerian Naira, following their victory over Fenerbahce.

The report explained that Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek had not promised any bonuses before the Intercontinental Derby but decided to reward the players after their impressive performance.

Data courtesy of FotMob details that Galatasaray’s win ended Fenerbahçe’s 32-game unbeaten streak in the Turkish Super Lig — the longest in the club's history.

Galatasaray will now shift their focus to their upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture against PAOK Thessaloniki.

Osimhen, on the other hand, will be eyeing the possibility of scoring his first goal for his new club in the UEL fixture.

Swirling reports suggest that coach Buruk might favour starting Argentine forward Mauro Icardi over the Nigerian, especially considering the fixture congestion the Yellow and Reds are facing.

Fenerbahce chief trolls Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Fenerbahce vice president, Acun Ilıcalı, trolled Osimhen following his side’s defeat against Galatasaray.

Ilıcalı compared the forward to Youssef En-Nesyri, who was largely ineffective during the encounter for Fenerbahce. Osimhen provided an assist for Mertens, who skillfully finished past Dominik Livaković to double his side’s lead in the crucial intercontinental derby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng