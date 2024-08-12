Fulham visits Old Trafford in their first Premier League fixture of the new season against Manchester United

The West London club clinched a late victory against Erik ten Hag's side, with Alex Iwobi scoring the winner

The versatile Nigerian midfielder has sent a subtle warning to Man United ahead of their league season opener

Alex Iwobi is brimming with confidence as the new Premier League season approaches.

The 28-year-old, who played a crucial role in Marco Silva's team securing a 13th-place finish, is eagerly anticipating the start of the new campaign.

As Fulham prepares to begin their season with an away match at Old Trafford, the versatile midfielder has delivered a rallying call to his teammates, urging them to secure a victory over Manchester United once again.

Iwobi emphasised both his own determination and his team's readiness for the upcoming clash at Old Trafford.

Iwobi speaks ahead of Manchester United fixture

In an interview with Fulham's official website, the Nigerian midfielder expressed his and his teammates' ambition to create more memorable moments at Old Trafford, similar to their previous encounter.

"We managed to achieve it last season, and we hope to replicate that success this time around and start the season strong. Facing Manchester United, one of the top teams in the Premier League away is a significant challenge.

The last time we played, there was one of my most memorable moments in a Fulham jersey, and I’m eager to make more memories. But that’s in the past now; it's about focusing on the present and aiming to do it again."

Iwobi notably scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner against Manchester United in their previous match.

According to FotMob data, Iwobi is in excellent form, highlighted by his Player of the Match performance against Benfica and two assists in the game against Hoffenheim.

Fulham and Manchester United will kick off the Premier League season on August 16.

