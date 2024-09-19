Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer from the Italian club Napoli to the Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward was at the centre of a lengthy and tumultuous transfer saga throughout the summer window

An Italian Serie A icon has urged the 25-year-old to apologise to Napoli fans following his exit from the club.

Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Napoli continues to evoke strong reactions from fans and stakeholders of the Italian club.

The prominent forward found himself at the centre of what can be described as the biggest transfer saga of the recent summer window.

The 25-year-old, who seemed intent on leaving the Neapolitan outfit, was linked with several clubs both within Europe and beyond.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Rizespor at Rams Park Stadium on September 14, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite the speculation, a transfer did not materialise. Just when it appeared that Osimhen would remain at Napoli, a report from Corriere dello Sport detailed Galatasaray's interest in the forward.

A deal was swiftly negotiated, and a loan transfer was finalised. In the wake of his move to the Turkish club, former Serie A star, Roberto Sosa, has urged Osimhen to apologise to Napoli fans, given the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Serie A icon urges Osimhen to apologise

In an interview captured by Score Nigeria, the former Napoli and Udinese star emphasised the importance of Osimhen issuing an apology.

Sosa pointed out that Osimhen’s issues at Napoli were primarily with the club’s hierarchy, not the fans. He noted that the supporters had consistently shown love for the forward and deserved better treatment in return.

"You can have problems with the club, that’s understandable, but what do the fans have to do with it? They have given everything for you," Sosa stated. "He will regret this."

Osimhen spent four successful seasons at Napoli, leading the club to its first Italian Serie A title since 1990 and contributing over 85 goals during his tenure.

Mourinho names Osimhen's bad trait

Legit.ng reported that after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Turkish rivals and champions Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea manager knew the Nigerian forward in the Italian Serie A during his time with Napoli when the Portuguese manager was coaching AS Roma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng