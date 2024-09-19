Victor Osimhen is settling into life at Galatasaray after joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan

The Nigerian forward provided an assist on his debut after a teammate turned in his goal-bound header into the net

Osimhen has received praise from different angles, with the most recent coming from a former Galatasaray player

Victor Osimhen is highly regarded in the Turkish Super League, with a fellow African footballer showering the Galatasaray loan star with high praise.

Osimhen moved to Turkey after his proposed move to Chelsea collapsed during the summer transfer deadline day, and Napoli froze him from the Serie A squad.

He was named in the starting lineup on his debut against Rizespor and provided an assist for Abdulkerim Bardakci, who turned his goal-bound header into the net.

According to an official statement, he sat out the club's 3-1 win over Gaziantep as he was ineligible because the match was postponed from matchday three before he was signed.

Rodrigues praises Osimhen

Cape Verde star Garry Rodrigues has heaped praises on the Super Eagles star, applauding Galatasaray for doing a smart business by bringing him in on loan.

Rodrigues made this claim during a live broadcast before the Intercontinental derby this weekend, as quoted by Fanatik.

“Both clubs have built very good teams. It is really hard to say who will win. Anything can happen in this league. The best will win,” he said.

"Galatasaray made very good transfers. Osimhen is a truly exceptional goal scorer. Sara, Jacobs, and Batsuhayi are very good players. Of course, there is a pressure environment. How they will manage it is very important…”

“I think they will all be successful. I hope they achieve more success than I did at Galatasaray,” he added.

The Cape Verde star played for both rivals and understands what the atmosphere demands. He played for Gala between 2017 and 2019 before spending the 2019/20 season on loan with Fener after joining Al-Ittihad.

