Victor Boniface was the start of the match as Bayer Leverkusen beat TSG Hoffenheim

Boniface scored two goals and one assist as the champions returned to winning ways

The Nigerian made a lewd goal celebration and has now explained the reason behind it

Victor Boniface made a lewd goal celebration after scoring twice for Bayer Leverkusen in their 4-1 away win over TSG Hoffenheim and has now explained it.

Boniface scored two and provided another assist to help the German champions return to winning ways after their 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig last weekend, which snapped their unbeaten run.

Victor Boniface celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen against Hoffenheim. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

The striker's celebration was a hot topic, with many claiming it was disrespectful, but the striker clarified it during his post-match conference.

Boniface explains goal celebration

The striker spoke to the media after becoming the third player in Bundesliga as of the moment to contribute to three goals in three games or more after Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy.

“I didn't want to provoke anyone, I did it in front of our fans. It's a TikTok trend from a big influencer in Nigeria. I promised him I would celebrate like that, I just hadn't scored yet,” he said.

The former Royal Saint Gilloise forward had an underwhelming performance for Nigeria during the international break despite starting both games.

The fans of the three-time African champions hope that their player can replicate his club form with the national team to achieve the goals alongside Victor Osimhen.

Boniface fined for offensive gesture

