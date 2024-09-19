Boniface Explains How He Moved From Watching Champions League for N30 to Making Debut
- Victor Boniface made his UEFA Champions League debut for Bayer Leverkusen in their win over Feyenoord
- The German champions crushed the Dutch club 4-0 in an eventful first half that produced all four goals
- Boniface reflected on his journey as a young boy watching UCL matches in Nigeria to making his debut
Victor Boniface has reflected on his journey from watching the UEFA Champions League on television to making his debut in the competition as a professional player.
Leverkusen returned to the Champions League after winning the German Bundesliga title last season for the first time in their history, beating usual winners Bayern Munich to the title.
Their first match in the new format of the competition was an emphatic 4-0 win over Dutch club Feyenoord, scoring all four goals in a dominant first-half performance.
Boniface reflects on UCL debut
Nigerian striker Boniface played in the Champions League for the first and, after the match he took to his social media page to reflect on his journey from Nigeria.
“From paying 30naira to watch champions league football for night back then for 323 army barrack akure to playing my first champions league game. Proud of this moment,” he wrote.
The striker grew up with his grandmother in an army barrack in Nigeria and overcame multiple injuries and depression on his way to becoming a known footballer.
The Super Eagles star failed to get on the scoresheet but completed all of his 11 passes, succeeded with three dribbles out of five attempts and made two key passes. He was replaced by Patrick Schick in the 62nd minute.
As noted by Eurosport, Florian Wirtz scored twice, while Alejandro Grimaldo added one. Feyenoord defender Timon Wellenreuther scored an own goal to wrap up the goals.
Alonso praises Victor Boniface
Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.
The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League as Die Werkself brace for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com