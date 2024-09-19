Victor Boniface made his UEFA Champions League debut for Bayer Leverkusen in their win over Feyenoord

The German champions crushed the Dutch club 4-0 in an eventful first half that produced all four goals

Boniface reflected on his journey as a young boy watching UCL matches in Nigeria to making his debut

Victor Boniface has reflected on his journey from watching the UEFA Champions League on television to making his debut in the competition as a professional player.

Leverkusen returned to the Champions League after winning the German Bundesliga title last season for the first time in their history, beating usual winners Bayern Munich to the title.

Victor Boniface made his UEFA Champions League debut during Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 win over Feyenoord. Photo by Pan Waslander.

Source: Getty Images

Their first match in the new format of the competition was an emphatic 4-0 win over Dutch club Feyenoord, scoring all four goals in a dominant first-half performance.

Boniface reflects on UCL debut

Nigerian striker Boniface played in the Champions League for the first and, after the match he took to his social media page to reflect on his journey from Nigeria.

“From paying 30naira to watch champions league football for night back then for 323 army barrack akure to playing my first champions league game. Proud of this moment,” he wrote.

The striker grew up with his grandmother in an army barrack in Nigeria and overcame multiple injuries and depression on his way to becoming a known footballer.

The Super Eagles star failed to get on the scoresheet but completed all of his 11 passes, succeeded with three dribbles out of five attempts and made two key passes. He was replaced by Patrick Schick in the 62nd minute.

As noted by Eurosport, Florian Wirtz scored twice, while Alejandro Grimaldo added one. Feyenoord defender Timon Wellenreuther scored an own goal to wrap up the goals.

Alonso praises Victor Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.

The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League as Die Werkself brace for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.

Source: Legit.ng