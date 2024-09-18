Augustine Eguaveon Set to Leave Super Eagles Job As German Coach Hints on Imminent Appointment
German tactician Bruno Labbadia has hinted that he is beginning a new chapter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
The Nigeria Football Federation announced Labbadia's appointment earlier in September, but the deal collapsed due to logistics problems.
It seems Labbadia has sorted out those issues with the NFF. The 58-year-old posted a picture on his Instagram handle with the caption “New Chapter,” - accompanied by a Nigerian flag.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
