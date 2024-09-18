Marquee forward Ademola Lookman has developed into one of the best players for the Nigerian team in recent years

The Atalanta forward, who was recently nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, was previously eligible to represent the England national team

A former coach of the Super Eagles has detailed how he managed to convince the 26-year-old to represent Nigeria over England

Ademola Lookman has become a delight to many, especially since his transfer to the Italian Serie A club, Atalanta.

The 26-year-old has been on a stellar run of form, leading Atalanta to their first European title in over 60 years and earning a nomination for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Lookman has continued to build on this remarkable form, accumulating goals and assists for both Atalanta and the Nigerian national team.

Ademola Lookman celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Angola at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 2, 2024. Image: Visionhaus.

Amid this impressive form, former Nigerian coach, Gernot Rohr, has explained how he managed to convince Lookman to represent Nigeria over England.

Rohr speaks on convincing Lookman

In an interview captured by OwnGoalNigeria, Rohr, who managed the Nigerian team for over five years, revealed that he spent more than two years persuading Ademola Lookman to choose Nigeria over England.

"It began in 2020, and the approval came in 2022, after I had stepped down as coach," Rohr explained. "I included him in my provisional list for the 2021 AFCON, but we were awaiting approval. It arrived shortly after the tournament in Cameroon."

"I’m pleased with his progress, even though he scored twice against my team. He was with the England senior squad for a while, and we had to wait, talking to his family and representatives. It took two years, but I’m confident he doesn’t regret his decision."

Since his debut with the Nigerian team in March 2022, Lookman has delivered a series of impressive performances, including a standout display against the Republic of Benin. According to Fotmob, the Atalanta star has been involved in over ten goals for Nigeria during this period.

Barcelona icon speaks on Lookman

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a former Barcelona attacker has hailed Lookman following his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The former striker praised the Atalanta star and predicted that he would finish in the top 3 of the final shortlist for the France Football Prize.

