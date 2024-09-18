Victor Boniface has been in stellar form since his transfer to German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen

The marquee Nigerian forward has continued where he left off last season with a brace and an assist against Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has detailed what he considers to be his biggest challenge in managing the forward

Victor Boniface has taken to life in the German Bundesliga like a duck to water.

Despite suffering an injury in his first season with Bayer Leverkusen, the Nigerian forward recorded a staggering 30 goals involvements throughout his debut campaign.

The 23-year-old has continued with such impressive form, scoring a brilliant brace and providing an assist in the Bundesliga clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

Boniface's brilliant display on the night, however, was largely overshadowed by his seemingly controversial celebrations during the match.

The forward was seen adjusting his shorts as he gestured to the fans in celebration.

While Boniface has since explained that the celebration was not intended to provoke but was instead a bet with a friend, mixed reactions have continued to follow it.

Nonetheless, ahead of Leverkusen's UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord, the coach of the side, Xabi Alonso, has hinted at what he considers his biggest challenge in managing the Nigerian forward.

Alonso names biggest problem with Boniface

The Spanish tactician praised Boniface's work ethic and personality, highlighting his positive influence in the locker room.

Alonso acknowledged Boniface's off-field activities but emphasised that part of his role is to ensure the forward remains focused on football.

"All the teammates really like him; he creates a fantastic atmosphere. Sometimes I have to remind him to focus solely on football, but that's my job—it's what I'm working to do," Coach Alonso said, as captured by efotbal.cz.

Despite this, Alonso will be relying heavily on the star forward, who finished as the team's top scorer according to Fotmob, as they seek to defend their Bundesliga title and DFB Pokal trophy this season.

Leverkusen, currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings, will face a resilient Bayern Munich side, who appear rejuvenated under new manager, Vincent Kompany.

