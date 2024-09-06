Victor Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season from Napoli

The Nigerian star requested the number 45 jersey he previously wore at Royal Charleroi in Belgium

Compatriot Victor Boniface is attempting to sell his shirt on Instagram for a considerable amount of money

Victor Boniface is in his ‘hustling phase’ after attempting to sell Victor Osimhen’s jersey on Instagram following the Napoli star’s move to Galatasaray.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after he was frozen out of Napoli’s squad for the 2024/25 Serie A season after failing to secure a move away.

Victor Osimhen spoke to the media after arriving at the airport in Istanbul on Wednesday morning. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

The deal came surprisingly, having initially rejected a loan offer from Premier League club Chelsea and also turned down their salary offer for a permanent move on the deadline day.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Chelsea took the driving seat of the deal after Napoli botched a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia by requesting more money despite the initial agreement.

Boniface tries to sell Osimhen’s jersey

Osimhen was the biggest name in the transfer market in the summer window, even though other Nigerian footballers were linked to or completed moves.

He became a national topic after his initial failed move, much so that he received messages of support from fans, teammates and even Nigerian celebrities.

The Serie A winner arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo yesterday for the September international games and was well-received by his teammates and staff.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface immediately took a snap of the former Lille star’s new jersey and put it up for sale at ₦10 million on his Instagram story.

Boniface is a comic character in the dressing room at clubs and national team and has displayed this on social media as he is reputable for being a meme king full time and football as a side hustle.

The Leverkusen star is expected to lead the line against Benin Republic because Osimhen resumed late to camp and did not have a pre-season at Napoli.

Osimhen given hero's welcoming

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen was given hero's welcome after arriving at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo for the September international games.

The striker arrived in camp in time for yesterday’s training and was warmly welcomed by the staff and teammates, who congratulated him on his move.

