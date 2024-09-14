Victor Boniface stole the spotlights in Bayer Levekusen’s Bundesliga fixture against TSG Hoffenheim

The Nigerian forward recorded a brace and a brilliant assist as Xabi Alonso’s side returned to winning ways

The former Royale Union Saint-Gilloise striker set a new Leverkusen record with his performance in the fixture

Victor Boniface wasted little time dispelling the creeping doubts about his potential with a Player of the Match performance in the Bundesliga clash against TSG Hoffenheim.

The Nigerian forward, who was one of Bayer Leverkusen’s best players during the 2023/24 championship-winning season, reminded spectators of his talents.

Victor Boniface celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at PreZero-Arena on September 14, 2024. Image: Alex Grimm.

The marquee forward set up teammate Martin Terrier with a brilliant assist for the opener in the 17th minute before scoring a jaw-dropping brace, either side of a penalty from Florian Wirtz, to hand Die Werkself their second win of the league season.

Boniface, named Player of the Match following the encounter, etched his name into Bayer Leverkusen’s history with his outstanding performance on the night.

Boniface makes Leverksuen history

According to data courtesy of Opta Franz, since his transfer to the Bundesliga, the Nigerian forward has now been involved in three goals in a Bundesliga match for the second time.

Only Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane have done so more frequently, each achieving this feat four times since the Super Eagles star’s move to the Bundesliga in the 2023/24 season.

According to FotMob data, Boniface recorded 30 goal involvements in his debut season, but his performance in the encounter left defenders struggling.

The Nigerian forward danced past Alexander Prass in the first half to score his first goal, and then beat Pavel Kaderabek to complete his brace.

The marquee forward, who has now accumulated four goals and assists so far this season, will look to continue his brilliant form in Bayer Leverkusen’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Feyenoord.

Boniface puts Osimhen's jersey up for sale

Legit.ng reported that Boniface named an asking price for Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray jersey after his compatriot arrived at the Super Eagles camp.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker shared a photo of the number 45 jersey on his Instagram story and put a hefty price on it for whoever is interested in buying it.

