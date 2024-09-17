Emmanuel Emenike gazed at the beauty of his lovely wife, Iheoma Nnadi, as the ex-Super Eagles striker looked love-struck

Nigerian football legend Emmanuel Emenike was captured gazing at his beautiful wife as the superstar looked love-struck.

In 2016, Emenike married Iheoma Nnadi, two years after she was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

Although there was a rumoured marriage crisis, the couple have continued to flaunt each other on social media.

Emmanuel Emenike was spotted gushing over his wife Iheoma Nnadi's beauty. Photo: iheomannadi.

The lovebirds take time out to attend romantic date nights and events together as they share photos and clips on their handles.

On St. Valentine's Day in 2017, Emenike shared a photo of himself and his wife, Iheoma, with heartfelt words as he expressed his love.

He wrote, as per Thisday:

"@iheomannadi, a life with someone caring, passionate and loving like you is what I’ve always dreamed of.

"Thank you for being that person in my life. I love you so much. Happy Valentine's Day, my special."

In 2023, the former Fenerbahce star and his beautiful wife unfollowed each other on Instagram as they removed their respective photos, but they have since restored their love life.

Emenike expresses love on Instagram

As the union grows stronger in 2024, the footballer seems to be drooling at her beauty as he shares a photo capturing his 'love-struck' moment.

He wrote:

"My life partner."

His followers and other ex-internationals have taken to the comment section of the post. Legendary goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama wrote:

"God bless your household."

xk_atabey80 added:

"My dear brother, nobody could stop you anyway."

infinity_boss79 said:

"You and @2niteflavour I now know who like better thing pass."

okeke_cynthia said:

"So Beautiful… This your wife fine like 100 people."

Emenike flaunts lavish living room

Legit.ng earlier reported that fans spotted the luxury of his living room while the ex-international was relaxed like a king in the exotic house.

Emenike shared an inspiring message to his followers about caring too much about what people say.

The former Fenerbahce of Turkey striker, one of Nigeria's richest footballers, urged his fans not to live life to impress others.

Source: Legit.ng