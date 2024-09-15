Emmanuel Dennis has been excluded from Nottingham Forests' squad for the 024-2025 Premier League season

The Nigerian international forward, who has continued to struggle, is not in Nuno Espirito Santo's plans for the campaign

Dennis' contract with the club runs until 2026 but reports claim Forest are making efforts to let him leave

Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis has been left out of the Nottingham squad for the 2024-2025 Premier League season.

The striker will play no part in the Reds' campaign for the league title, as his name was omitted from the squad.

Dennis' future with the club remains uncertain as he was on loan away from the club in the last two seasons.

Emmanuel Dennis has been left out of Nottingham Forest squad for the 2024-2025 Premier League season. Photo: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Independent reports that the Super Eagles forward was sent on loan to Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir during the 2022/2023 campaign and then played for Watford last season.

The 26-year-old's contract runs until 2026, but reports claim Nottingham Forest are willing to offload the player along with three others.

Coach Nuno Espírito Santo is prepared to let Dennis leave at a reduced price despite his initial €16 million transfer fee.

Dennis started the club’s first two pre-season matches under Nuno Santos but was left out of the squad for their last six games.

The official squad list for the 2024/2025 season has been released, and his name was not included.

As the club aims to create space within the team, the former Koln star now faces the challenge of securing a new club.

Liverpool 0- 1 Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest defeated Liverpool at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors provided the decisive strike in minute 72 via substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Odoi navigated his way to strike past Alisson Becker, who was in goal as Nuno Santo's side claimed all three points.

Emmanuel Dennis spotted with DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, best known as DJ Cuppy, and Super Eagles player Emmanuel Dennis have spurred reactions online.

The stars were spotted in a viral clip vibing cheerfully to Shallipopi's hit song 'Cast', which features Odumodublvk.

In August 2023, the duo ignited speculation among their fans with a goofy snapshot of them together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng