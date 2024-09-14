Mikel Obi: Chelsea Legend Makes Bold Prediction About Tottenham vs Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal is the biggest fixture in the Premier League this weekend
- The two rivals face off in the first North London derby of the season on matchday four
- Chelsea legend and pundit Mikel Obi has predicted the outcome of the Sunday encounter
Chelsea legend and pundit John Obi Mikel has made a bold prediction for the Sunday North London derby encounter between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on their rivals, a fixture they won 3-2 last season during the title run-in.
The two sides are separated by three points on the table after three games, with the Gunners winning two and drawing one, while Tottenham won, drawn and lost one.
Mikel predicts Tottenham vs Arsenal
On his Obi One Podcast’s weekly prediction of top matches, Mikel Obi shared his thoughts on the Premier League weekend, notably the big North London derby.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
He predicted a win for Fulham in the London derby against West Ham and booked his former club, Chelsea, to beat AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
“The big one on Sunday, Spurs v Arsenal, without Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, I think Arsenal will struggle, so I'm going with a Spurs win,” he said.
£105 million midfielder Rice will miss the match after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, and the club lost their appeal of the red card.
According to Evening Standard, Captain Odegaard is expected to miss the game due to an ankle injury picked up while playing for Norway, even though Mikel Arteta has not ruled him out.
“We need some more tests. Let’s see what happens in the next day or so. Let’s see the extent of the injury and how quickly we can get him back,” Arteta said during his press conference.
Thomas Partey and Jorginho are expected to start in midfield, with new signing Mike Merino also out due to a shoulder injury suffered during his first training.
Arsenal rejected chance to sign Osimhen
Legit.ng reported that Arsenal rejected the chance to sign Victor Osimhen before the Super Eagles forward completed a season-long loan move to Galatasaray.
He joined the Turkish champions after most interested clubs could either not afford the cost of his transfer or offered him wages ridiculously below his demands.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com