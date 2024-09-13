Randy Waldrum has resigned from his position as the head coach of the Super Falcons with immediate effect

The American tactician, who was appointed to take charge of the team in 2020, qualified the team for the Olympics after 16 years

Waldrum also led the team to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where the Super Falcons reached the Round of 16

American tactician Randy Waldrum has tendered his resignation letter to the Nigeria Football Federation as he leaves his role as the Super Falcons head coach.

The 67-year-old, who also heads the University of Pittsburgh Panthers women's soccer team, stated that he is leaving the Falcons job due to his wife's health issues.

He was appointed head coach of the Nigeria women's national team barely three years after turning down the initial offer.

In 2017, Waldrum was offered the technical adviser role in the team, but the tactician turned down the offer.

Three years later, he accepted the job and led the team to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

They finished 10th at the tournament proper in Australia and New Zealand after England Women knocked them out in the Round of 16.

Waldrum also helped the team to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in 16 years, where they beat World No.10 Australia and played a draw with World No.3 England.

Waldrum's resignation letter

Sports Now reports that in a letter dated September 12, obtained by Nigerian Journalist Tobi Adepoju of Oganla Media, Waldrum cited health issues with his wife as why he resigned from the job.

“It’s been a very difficult few weeks following the Olympics, with my wife’s health issues, and the worries that obviously come with that.

"After much thought and consideration, I am hereby resigning my position as head coach of the Super Falcons.

"This will allow the NFF ample time to find the next manager to take over this incredible squad.”

NFF search for Super Eagles coach

This comes amid the search for a Super Eagles coach as the Nigeria Football Federation continue their hunt for a permanent tactician.

It is unclear if Augustine Eguavoen, who was in charge of the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda, will be considered for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Falconets crash out of FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Falconets have crashed out of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after losing to their Japanese counterparts.

It was a fight to finish at the El Techo Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, in the wee hours of Friday as Japan U20 Women won the tie 2-1.

Although Japan were the clear favourite to win the encounter, the Nigerian girls gave the Young Nadeshiko a run for their money.

