Famous Football Twins After Jurrien and Quinten Timber Played for Netherlands
- Arsenal star Jurrien Timber and his twin brother Quinten played for the Dutch national team
- They are one of football’s most famous twins after their first game together for Netherlands
- They follow in the path of some iconic duos, including former Manchester United defenders
A dream came true for Arsenal star Jurrien Timber and his twin brother Quinten when they played together for the Netherlands national team for the first time.
The duo joined a list of twins who either represented the same club or country in football, but they were not the first for the Dutch, who had Frank and Ronald De Boer.
Legit.ng looks at some twins who have played football.
Famous football twins
1. Jurrien and Quinten Timber
As noted by Sports Brief, the Arsenal defender and his brother came through the Ajax academy before Quinten left for Utrecht in 2021. He currently plays for Feyenoord while his brother turns up for the Premier League club. They have a combined 20 caps for the Dutch national team.
2. Lars and Sven Bender
The German twin brothers began their careers at 1860 Munich before parting in 2009 when Lars joined Bayer Leverkusen, and Sven moved to Borussia Dortmund. They reunited in 2017 at Leverkusen and jointly retired in 2021.
They have a combined 26 caps for Die Mannschaft. As noted by bundesliga.com, they came out of retirement to play for ninth-tier side TSV Brannenburg in the same year.
3. Fabio and Rafael da Silva
The Da Silva twins became famous when they signed for Manchester United in 2008. Rafael broke into the team at right-back, while his brother Fabio struggled to make the left-back spot his. They left the Red Devils within a year of each other in 2014 and 2015. They are back in Brazil with Botafogo and Gremio. Rafael admitted to 442 that manager Sir Alex Ferguson confused them.
4. Jacob and Josh Murphy
The Murphy brothers played at Norwich City Academy before going their separate ways. Jacob plays for Newcastle United, while Josh joined Portsmouth at the start of this season. They played against each other when Newcastle faced Cardiff in the FA Cup in 2018.
Martin Odegaard spotted on crutches
Legit.ng reported that Martin Odegaard was spotted on crutches after injuring his ankle while on international duty for Norway against Kazakhstan.
The Arsenal captain flew to England on a private jet and missed the second match against Israel. He will be a big blow to head coach Mikel Arteta ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash.
