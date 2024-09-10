Relegated Premier League club Luton Town announced the signing of Victor Moses today

The ex-Super Eagles winger returns to England for the first time since he left Chelsea in 2021

The AFCON 2013 winner becomes the tenth Nigerian Footballer to play for the Hatters

Former Chelsea attacker Victor Moses has returned to English football with Luton Town three years after leaving Chelsea on a permanent transfer to Russian club Spartak Moscow.

Moses joined the relegated Premier League club on a free transfer, having been without a club since May when his contract with the Russian club expired.

Victor Moses won the 2016/17 Premier League title at Chelsea. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

He becomes the tenth Nigerian footballer to play for the Kenilworth Road-based clubs, two of which were at the club last season before they were relegated.

Legit.ng looks at the Nigerians who played for Luton before Moses.

Nigerians who played for Luton Town

1. Emeka Nwajiobi

As noted by Transfermarkt, Nwajiobi was the first Nigerian to play for Luton Town after joining the club from Dulwich Hamlet in 1983. He spent five years at the club and retired immediately after leaving in 1988. He won four caps for the Super Eagles.

2. Enoch Showunmi

Showunmi is the Nigerian with the most appearances for the EFL Championship club, having played for the team 112 times. He spent three years at the club, where he began his career. He left in 2006 and had a nomadic career afterwards. He played two times for Nigeria in 2004.

3. Gabriel Osho

Osho joined the club in 2020 from boyhood club Reading and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2023. He left after his contract expired in July 2024 after the club were relegated back to the Championship and joined French club AJ Auxerre. As noted by Eagles Tracker, he has yet to play for Nigeria after missing his first invitation due to injury.

4. Fred Oneydinma

Onyedinma spent three seasons at Luton before leaving in July to join League One club Wycombe Wanderers. He was born in Lagos but moved to England at age three. He has yet to earn an international call-up.

5. Elijah Adebayo

Adebayo was born and raised in England to Nigerian parents. Even though he has yet to earn a call-up, he has confirmed his readiness to play for the Super Eagles. He is the first Luton player to score a hat trick after netting three against Brighton in January 2024.

Others are Efe Sodje, Akanni-Sunday Wasiu, Solomon Taiwo and Nathan Oduwa.

Fans react to Moses signing for Luton

Legit.ng reported on fans' reaction to Luton signing Moses after it caught most unaware that the 33-year-old attacker is still an active professional footballer in 2024.

The AFCON 2013 winner had gone off the radar since retiring from international football in 2018 and leaving Chelsea permanently in 2021.

