The Rwandan national team played host to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in match round two of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigerian attacker Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before referee Karim Sabry incorrectly ruled out the goal

The act by the Moroccan referee has stirred significant reactions and criticism from fans of the Nigerian team, especially considering the importance of the fixture

The Amavubi of Rwanda hosted the Nigerian national team in matchday two of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Kigali.

The high-stakes encounter at Stade Amahoro quickly sparked into life, as the Super Eagles wasted no time showing their attacking intent from the first whistle.

The Super Eagles, under the guidance of Augustine Eguavoen, came close to scoring on several occasions.

Ademola Lookman in action for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

The breakthrough appeared to have come in the 22nd minute when Ademola Lookman headed in following a long throw from Ola Aina. However, referee, Karim Sabry, controversially ruled the goal out, citing an unclear infringement by Semi Ajayi, according to FotMob.

Nigeria nearly took the lead again before halftime when striker Victor Boniface rattled the crossbar, but despite their efforts, both teams went into the break level.

Amid the end-to-end action, Lookman’s disallowed goal remained the major talking point of the half. The decision to deny the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee his goal has ignited a heated debate on social media, with many fans voicing their opinions on the unexpected call.

Fans react to Lookman’s disallowed goal

@CYNINGESLEAH001, clearly displeased with the referee's decision, commented:

"They said it was an infringement... That ref don drink garri."

@rhaymoni, also unimpressed, wrote:

"Home advantage and nothing more... They've already robbed us of one goal."

@Amebo_Xpress expressed his surprise, posting:

"Is there no VAR? That was a clean goal."

@wizzeblog humorously questioned the call, stating:

"Abi offside don dey throw-in again?"

@DareHardy09 added:

"My issue is, why didn’t they challenge the referee’s decision? They just accepted that sham and moved on."

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles form

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has explained the reason behind Nigeria’s impressive form under Eguavoen.

The Nigerian team recorded their first competitive win since February in their qualification clash against the Republic of Benin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng