Victor Osimhen scored the Super Eagles’ second goal in the 3-0 victory over Benin Republic

The new Galatasaray striker made a winning return to the team since the AFCON 2023 final they lost to Ivory Coast

He has opened up on how the goal was rehearsed in training and how long it took to perfect

Victor Osimhen has opened up on the process to arrive at his brilliant goal in the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles beat Benin Republic, coached by Nigeria's former coach, 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to kick off their qualifying campaign with a win.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal against Benin Republic with his Super Eagles teammates. Photo from @SafariSports_.

Source: Twitter

As noted by ESPN, Osimhen scored in his first competitive match since the end of the Serie A season, and it took six minutes into his first appearance since the AFCON 2023 final.

He received a cross into the box from Wilfred Ndidi, which flew over a defender, allowing Osimhen time to position his body and deliver a brilliant half-volley.

Osimhen explains goal against Benin

The goal was a typical out-of-the-training ground technique, and the striker explained what it took to perfect it in an interview with Football Fans Tribe.

“Before the game, during our last training, I, Aina, Awoniyi and Wilfred (Ndidi) had practised that sequence. We did it more than ten times,” he said.

“So, when the cross came in, Semi (Ajayi’s) was also going for the ball, and if he’d hit it, it could have been a goal or a goalkeeper parry. I realized I was in a better position to score, so I told him to leave it in Yoruba, and he understood the assignment.”

“I focused on the ball, and the moment he left it, I smashed it home,” he added.

Next for the team led by Austin Eguavoen is the second qualifier game against Rwanda at the Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Osimhen sends message to two teammates

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent message to two teammates after the Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 3-0 to open their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign.

The new Galatasaray forward singled out teammates, including goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, for praise, as seen in different posts on his Instagram story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng