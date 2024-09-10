The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualification win against the Republic of Benin

The victory under interim manager Augustine Eguavoen was their first competitive win since February 2024

Former manager of the team, Finidi George, has explained the reason why the Nigerian team appears to be playing very well under the interim coach

The Super Eagles are soaring with confidence, particularly after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying victory against the Republic of Benin.

Under the guidance of interim coach Augustine Eguavoen, the Nigerian team comfortably dispatched their West African rivals.

A brace from Ademola Lookman and a goal from Victor Osimhen were enough to secure all three points for the three-time African champions.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of the qualification clash against the Republic of Benin. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

With their focus now shifting to a decisive encounter against the Amavubi of Rwanda, the Super Eagles know that a win will not only confirm their position at the top of the table but also put them on the brink of qualification for the Morocco tournament.

However, ahead of this crucial fixture, former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has shared his thoughts on the team’s resurgence in form. The 53-year-old tactician offered insight into the reasons behind Nigeria’s impressive turnaround.

Finidi speaks on Super Eagles players

In an interview as captured by OwnGoalNigeria, the Rivers United manager explained that the interim coach’s success with the Super Eagles is largely due to the players' improved fitness and form.

The former Real Betis boss reflected on his own brief stint in charge, admitting that he struggled to get the squad into peak condition to maximise their performance.

"I wish they had played like that when I was coach. Based on the result, they performed very well. I’m happy they won. I believe we would have defeated Benin if they had played this way two months ago.

But it’s understandable—I took over when the team was on break," Finidi said. "Some players were just coming back from vacation for the South Africa and Benin Republic games.

Football relies on fitness, and unfortunately, I met the squad when they were still in holiday mode."

Finidi's tenure as Super Eagles coach lasted just 34 days. During this brief period, the Rivers United gaffer oversaw a defeat and a draw, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.

Rwandan players that can hurt Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report highlighted a list of Rwandan players capable of posing serious threats to the Super Eagles.

The Amavubi are set to host Nigeria in the second match of the 2025 AFCON qualification series.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng