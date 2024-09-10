“He’s Still Playing”: Fans React After Luton Town Sign AFCON 2013 Winner Victor Moses
- Former Super Eagles star and fullback Victor Moses has joined EFL Championship side Luton Town
- Moses has been without a club since his contract with Spartak Moscow of Russia expired in May
- Football fans are surprised that the former Chelsea fullback is still an active professional in 2024
EFL Championship side Luton Town have confirmed the signing of former Nigerian international Victor Moses, much to the surprise of football fans.
Moses is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he won three trophies, including the 2016/17 Premier League title under manager Antonio Conte.
He has had a nomadic career playing for 10 clubs across four different clubs, including Italian giants Inter Milan and Liverpool, but has gone off the radar since leaving Chelsea in 2021.
Fans react to Moses joining Luton
Relegated Premier League club Luton Town announced the signing of the AFCON 2013 winner in a video message on their official X account, drawing reaction from fans.
The news came as a surprise to most fans who would have thought the 33-year-old had retired from professional football.
@flowzki wrote:
“Victor Moses didn’t retire ????? it’s high time the Super Eagles calls him back then”
@CFCHorpe wrote:
"I had no idea Victor Moses was still an active player 😭"
@MobyChe replied
"No way, I thought he was retired?"
Moses was handed the number 7 jersey by the Kenilworth Road inhabitants. The length of his contract was not disclosed in the official statement published by the club.
He represented England at youth levels and switched allegiance to Nigeria in 2011. He was part of the AFCON 2013 winning squad.
He announced his international retirement after the 2018 FIFA World Cup after winning 38 caps. His family was bullied online.
Nigerians who played for Mourinho
Legit.ng analysed Nigerian footballers who played for Mourinho, including the greatest of them all, John Obi Mikel, who worked with the manager for two spells at Chelsea.
New Luton Town attacker Victor Moses played only one competitive game for the Special One as he was out on loan during the 2014/25 season when the Blues won the title.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com