Former Super Eagles star and fullback Victor Moses has joined EFL Championship side Luton Town

Moses has been without a club since his contract with Spartak Moscow of Russia expired in May

Football fans are surprised that the former Chelsea fullback is still an active professional in 2024

EFL Championship side Luton Town have confirmed the signing of former Nigerian international Victor Moses, much to the surprise of football fans.

Moses is best remembered for his time at Chelsea, where he won three trophies, including the 2016/17 Premier League title under manager Antonio Conte.

Victor Moses celebrates after scoring for Nigeria against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace.

He has had a nomadic career playing for 10 clubs across four different clubs, including Italian giants Inter Milan and Liverpool, but has gone off the radar since leaving Chelsea in 2021.

Fans react to Moses joining Luton

Relegated Premier League club Luton Town announced the signing of the AFCON 2013 winner in a video message on their official X account, drawing reaction from fans.

The news came as a surprise to most fans who would have thought the 33-year-old had retired from professional football.

@flowzki wrote:

“Victor Moses didn’t retire ????? it’s high time the Super Eagles calls him back then”

@CFCHorpe wrote:

"I had no idea Victor Moses was still an active player 😭"

@MobyChe replied

"No way, I thought he was retired?"

Moses was handed the number 7 jersey by the Kenilworth Road inhabitants. The length of his contract was not disclosed in the official statement published by the club.

He represented England at youth levels and switched allegiance to Nigeria in 2011. He was part of the AFCON 2013 winning squad.

He announced his international retirement after the 2018 FIFA World Cup after winning 38 caps. His family was bullied online.

