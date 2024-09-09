Razak Omotoyossi believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria took their chances against Benin Republic in Uyo

Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace, and Victor Osimhen was also on the scoresheet as Nigeria defeated the Cheetahs 3-0

According to Omotoyossi, one mistake unsettled Gernot Rohr's tactics at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Benin Republic legend Razak Omotoyossi has decried the Cheetah's loss to Nigeria in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Super Eagles proved too strong for their neighbours, winning the encounter 3-0 inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, September 7.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring two minutes into first-half stoppage time to unsettle the formation of Gernot Rohr.

Razak Omotoyossi believes the Super Eagles were lucky to defeat Benin. Photo: Ben Radford.

Victor Osimhen came off the bench to double Nigeria's lead in the 78th minute, and Lookman completed his brace in the 83rd minute with a cheeky header.

The result puts Nigeria at the top of the group with 3 points, while Libya and Rwanda have 1 point each; Benin are rock bottom with no points.

Omoroyossi, who scored 21 matches in 55 for the Benin national team between 2004 and 2016, suggested that the team's loss of concentration cost them against Nigeria.

The 38-year-old told Legit.ng:

"It's not that Nigeria is better than them, but one mistake was enough to do the damage.

"The Super Eagles took their chances. I believe the Cheetahs will make the country proud, and they can qualify (for AFCON)."

Benin vs Libya

Sports Skeeda reports that Benin will play Libya at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Tuesday, September 10, match day two of the AFCON qualifiers.

The Cheetahs are looking to reach next year's continental showpiece for their fifth appearance in history and their first since 2019.

Omotoyossi has urged the boys to put the setback in Nigeria behind them and get the results against the Knights. He added:

"As footballers, we win some, and we lose some. Now, they have to concentrate on the next game. I already spoke with them on the flight.

"They have to believe in themselves."

Mutiu Adepoju congratulates Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju commended the Super Eagles for a resounding victory over Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions walloped their neighbours 3-0 in their opening fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman proved too hot to handle for the Cheetahs as the Atalanta playmaker found the back of the net twice.

