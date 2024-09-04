Ballon d’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Missing As Ademola Lookman Becomes Only African Nominated
- Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as the Nigerian continues to enjoy a stellar year
- The Super Eagles attacking midfielder is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist released on Wednesday night
- Having inspired Nigeria to finish AFCON 2023 as runners-up, Lukman helped Atalanta to the Europa League title
Super Eagles playmaker Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as he continues to enjoy a spectacular year.
Lookman deservedly earned the nomination having impressed for the Nigerian national team as well as Atalanta.
He played a pivotal role in Nigeria's quest at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished as runners-up.
The attacking midfielder netted a brace against Cameroon in the second round and then scored the only goal in Nigeria's victor over Angola in the quarterfinal as they went finished the tournament as runners up.
Lookman single handedly won the Europa League title for Italian club Atalanta this summer when he netter a hat-trick in the final.
The Nigerian international is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist released on Wednesday night.
101 Great Goals noted that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have made the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2003.
List of 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees
- Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
- Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
- Lautaro Martinez – Inter
- Ademola Lookman – Atalanta
- Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter
- Rodri – Man City
- Declan Rice- Arsenal
- Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
- Cole Palmer – Chelsea
- Vitinha – PSG
- Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
- Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- Dani Olmo – Barcelona
- Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
- Mats Hummels – Roma
- Erling Haaland – Man City
- Nicolas Williams – Athletic Bilbao
- Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen
- Artem Dovbik – Roma
- Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- Phil Foden – Man City
- Ruben Dias – Man City
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
- Emiliano Martinez – Aston VIlla
When is 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
The main award is scheduled to hold on October 28 inside the famous the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
