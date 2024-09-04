Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as the Nigerian continues to enjoy a stellar year

Having inspired Nigeria to finish AFCON 2023 as runners-up, Lukman helped Atalanta to the Europa League title

Super Eagles playmaker Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as he continues to enjoy a spectacular year.

Lookman deservedly earned the nomination having impressed for the Nigerian national team as well as Atalanta.

He played a pivotal role in Nigeria's quest at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Photo: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The attacking midfielder netted a brace against Cameroon in the second round and then scored the only goal in Nigeria's victor over Angola in the quarterfinal as they went finished the tournament as runners up.

Lookman single handedly won the Europa League title for Italian club Atalanta this summer when he netter a hat-trick in the final.

101 Great Goals noted that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have made the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2003.

List of 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid Lautaro Martinez – Inter Ademola Lookman – Atalanta Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid William Saliba – Arsenal Lamine Yamal – Barcelona Bukayo Saka – Arsenal Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter Rodri – Man City Declan Rice- Arsenal Harry Kane – Bayern Munich Cole Palmer – Chelsea Vitinha – PSG Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid Martin Odegaard – Arsenal Dani Olmo – Barcelona Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen Mats Hummels – Roma Erling Haaland – Man City Nicolas Williams – Athletic Bilbao Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen Artem Dovbik – Roma Toni Kroos – Real Madrid Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid Phil Foden – Man City Ruben Dias – Man City Federico Valverde – Real Madrid Emiliano Martinez – Aston VIlla

When is 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?

The main award is scheduled to hold on October 28 inside the famous the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

