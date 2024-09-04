Global site navigation

Ballon d’Or 2024: Messi, Ronaldo Missing As Ademola Lookman Becomes Only African Nominated
Football

by  Babajide Orevba 2 min read
  • Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as the Nigerian continues to enjoy a stellar year
  • The Super Eagles attacking midfielder is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist released on Wednesday night
  • Having inspired Nigeria to finish AFCON 2023 as runners-up, Lukman helped Atalanta to the Europa League title

Super Eagles playmaker Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or as he continues to enjoy a spectacular year.

Lookman deservedly earned the nomination having impressed for the Nigerian national team as well as Atalanta.

He played a pivotal role in Nigeria's quest at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Ademola Lookman shortlisted for 2024 Ballon d'Or
Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Photo: Visionhaus.
Source: Getty Images

The attacking midfielder netted a brace against Cameroon in the second round and then scored the only goal in Nigeria's victor over Angola in the quarterfinal as they went finished the tournament as runners up.

Lookman single handedly won the Europa League title for Italian club Atalanta this summer when he netter a hat-trick in the final.

The Nigerian international is the only African player in the 30-man shortlist released on Wednesday night.

101 Great Goals noted that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have made the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2003.

List of 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees

  1. Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
  2. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
  3. Lautaro Martinez – Inter
  4. Ademola Lookman – Atalanta
  5. Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
  6. Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
  7. William Saliba – Arsenal
  8. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
  9. Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
  10. Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter
  11. Rodri – Man City
  12. Declan Rice- Arsenal
  13. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
  14. Cole Palmer – Chelsea
  15. Vitinha – PSG
  16. Vinicius Jr – Real Madrid
  17. Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
  18. Dani Olmo – Barcelona
  19. Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen
  20. Mats Hummels – Roma
  21. Erling Haaland – Man City
  22. Nicolas Williams – Athletic Bilbao
  23. Granit Xhaka – Bayer Leverkusen
  24. Artem Dovbik – Roma
  25. Toni Kroos – Real Madrid
  26. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
  27. Phil Foden – Man City
  28. Ruben Dias – Man City
  29. Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
  30. Emiliano Martinez – Aston VIlla

When is 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?

The main award is scheduled to hold on October 28 inside the famous the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Source: Legit.ng

