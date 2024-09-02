Victor Osimhen failed to complete a transfer away from Napoli in the recently concluded summer transfer window

The Nigerian forward has since been excluded from the Italian Serie A side's first-team setup in the aftermath of the saga

The combative attacker has reacted on social media for the first time following the seemingly unsavoury turn of events

Victor Osimhen’s immediate future became one of football’s hottest topics during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward, who seemed poised for an exit from Napoli, watched as every potential move and offer fell through in the final hours of the transfer window.

As a result of this unsavory situation, the 25-year-old has been excluded from Napoli's first-team setup, with Romelu Lukaku brought in to fill his role.

Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

However, following the events that unfolded and ahead of the first international window of the season, the marquee striker has taken to social media for the first time since the event.

Osimhen takes to social media

In a recent Instagram post, Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi paid tribute to the forward.

The Nottingham Forest star shared a photo of Osimhen holding the CAF Player of the Year award, with the caption: “Symbol of hope, Respect,” tagging Osimhen in the post.

The Napoli star responded on his story with a message: “Awo!!! See you soon, my brother.”

Awoniyi and Osimhen, who both enjoyed significant success at the youth level, won the FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The two players are set to reunite in the upcoming Super Eagles fixtures, as both have been included in the squad list announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Napoli subtly provides Osimhen update

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli subtly offered an update on Osimhen.

Prior to their Serie A clash against Parma Calcio, the Italian club teased fans with the jersey number of the striker’s supposed replacement, Lukaku.

Reports had hinted at the possibility of Osimhen being stripped of the number nine jersey. However, Napoli appeared to have handed the Belgian attacker the number 11 shirt.

Source: Legit.ng