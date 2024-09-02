Victor Osimhen appears to have been excluded from Napoli's first-team setup following his failed summer exit

The marquee Nigerian forward was linked with a flurry of clubs within and outside Europe’s footballing community

An Italian football expert has offered a new update on the developments surrounding the marquee striker

Victor Osimhen witnessed his name dominate the back pages during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward was linked with a transfer away from Napoli, with a move to the Saudi Professional League and the English Premier League reportedly on the cards.

However, both transfers for the forward fell through, with reports suggesting that the failure to agree on fees with Napoli or personal terms with the striker was the reason behind the stalled moves.

Victor Osimhen reacts dejected during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Frosinone Calcio at Diego Armando Maradona stadium on April 14th, 2024. Image: Cesare Purini.

Source: Getty Images

The failure to secure an exit has since seen Osimhen excluded from Napoli's first-team setup—an action expected to remain in place until the winter transfer window opens.

However, amid this seemingly drastic action by Napoli's hierarchy, an Italian journalist has offered a new update on the forward's future.

Italian journalist speaks on Osimhen

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, detailed Napoli's firm stance on Osimhen's situation.

"They are not going to change anything. The players who are in the squad now are in, and the players who are out are out. So, no chance for Osimhen, Mário Rui, and others because Napoli's plan is to continue with this group.

"It remains a very tense situation for Osimhen—a very difficult situation. Unless something extraordinary happens in other markets, we won’t see him playing club football until the January transfer window.

"And when that time comes, it will be crucial to see what happens because the January transfer window could be very important for the future of Victor Osimhen."

Osimhen, who has racked up over 85 goal involvements during his four-year stint with the club, according to data from FotMob, is expected to remain with the U21 setup until the 2025 winter transfer window.

So far, the forward has remained silent on the unfolding events.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has provided a new update on Osimhen’s future.

The marquee forward has so far been excluded from the first-team setup of the Italian outfit.

